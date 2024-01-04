Basketball action returns after holiday break

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Holly Grove on Wednesday night. The Firebirds won the game and improved to 5-4 on the season. The Firebirds will be on the road again tomorrow as they travel to Norfolk Christian.

The Chincoteague Ponies basketball team avenged an earlier season loss against the Broadwater Vikings on Wednesday night, winning 75 to 46. The Ponies to improve to 4-3 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Holly Grove. The Vikings fall to 2-4 on the season and will play again on Friday as they travel to Atlantic Shores.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings defeated the Chincoteague Lady Ponies 53 to 32. The Lady Vikings improve to 5-3 and will play again on Friday at Atlantic Shores. The Lady Ponies fall to 3-3 and will host Holly Grove on Thursday.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds topped Holly Grove 19 to 17. The Lady Firebirds 2-4 on the season. The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Thursday as they travel to Norfolk Christian.

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team fell to Windsor 37 to 24. The Lady Warriors fall to 4-4 on the season. They will return to action on Saturday as they will travel to play Mecklenburg County at Windsor.