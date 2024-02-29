Costin, Hintz named ES District Basketball Players of Year

February 29, 2024
The Eastern Shore All-District teams have been announced.
This year’s men’s player of the year is Nortampton’s Ronyell Costin. Costin averaged 24.2 points per game in his senior season, along with 4.2 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Costin also was an excellent free throw shooter this season, converting 81% of his attempts from the line.
Nandua’s Reghan Hintz was named the Girls Player of the Year. She led the Nandua Warriors offensively, averaging 28.8 points per game. Hintz was also reliable at the free throw line for the Lady Warriors with an 82% completion rate. She cracked the 1,000 point mark during her Senior year and finished her career with 1,152 total points.
All District Boys Team
1st Team
|Ronyell
|Coston
|Northampton
|Sr
|Quayshawn
|Washington
|Northampton
|Sr
|Jalen
|Anderson
|Northampton
|Jr
|Jordan
|Cropper
|Arcadia
|So
|Ryheim
|Pettit
|Arcadia
|Jr
|Jake
|Harper
|Chincoteague
|Sr
|JaQuan
|Thomas
|Nandua
|Sr
|Ny’zir
|Dix
|Nandua
|Sr
Honorable Mention
|Ronrico
|Bugg
|Arcadia
|Sr
|Jordan
|Harper
|Chincoteague
|So
|Makai
|Dorn
|Nandua
|Sr
|Damarius
|Lofton
|Northampton
|Jr
All District Girls Team
1st Team Members
|Reghan
|Hintz
|Nandua
|12
|Reagan
|Justice
|Nandua
|12
|Keira
|Wheatley
|Nandua
|12
|Allison
|Clark
|Chincoteague
|11
|Olivia
|Mason
|Chincoteague
|11
|Megan (Boo)
|Montross
|Arcadia
|10
|Amani
|Hope
|Arcadia
|10
|Ortavia
|Rogers
|Northampton
|11
Honorable Mention
|Payton
|Taylor
|Arcadia
|9
|Alex
|McComb
|Chincoteague
|12
|Ty’Asia
|Edward
|Nandua
|11
|A’Riyah
|Brisco
|Northampton
|10