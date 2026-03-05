Arcadia’s Montross and Cropper take ES Players of Year again

The Eastern Shore District basketball teams were recently announced for both boys and girls.

For the second year in a row, Megan Montross of Arcadia was named the Girls Player of the Year, while Jordon Cropper of Arcadia was named the Boys Player of the Year. Montross led Arcadia’s girls team to the Eastern Shore District championship while averaging 12.2 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game, and 5.7 steals per game during the season.

Cropper led Arcadia’s boys team to a share of the Eastern Shore District championship with Northampton. During the 2025–26 season, he averaged 24.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.

Girls First Team

Kee’Moni Berryhill (Northampton), Senior

Jade Collins (Northampton), Senior

Corrin Burrell (Nandua), Sophomore

Nahkiya Whaley (Nandua), Junior

Amani Hope (Arcadia), Senior

Payton Taylor (Arcadia), Junior

Ryann Giddins (Arcadia), Sophomore

Megan Montross (Arcadia), Senior — Player of the Year

Honorable Mention

Rylee Giddings (Chincoteague), Sophomore

Nitrice Lewis (Northampton), Sophomore

Anahi Juarez (Nandua), Sophomore

Ashaurey Tankard (Arcadia), Sophomore

Boys First Team

Austin Adam (Chincoteague), Senior

Jasheem Collins (Northampton), Sophomore

Tre Coston (Northampton), Freshman

Antoine Horsley (Northampton), Senior

Caden Northam (Nandua), Sophomore

Shane Tull (Arcadia), Freshman

Kamren Harmon (Arcadia), Freshman

Jordon Cropper (Arcadia), Senior — Player of the Year

Honorable Mention

George Katsetos (Chincoteague), Senior

Malik Collins (Northampton), Senior

Amari Scarborough (Nandua), Senior

Travar Cropper (Arcadia), Sophomore