Arcadia’s Montross and Cropper take ES Players of Year again

The Eastern Shore District basketball teams were recently announced for both boys and girls.
For the second year in a row, Megan Montross of Arcadia was named the Girls Player of the Year, while Jordon Cropper of Arcadia was named the Boys Player of the Year. Montross led Arcadia’s girls team to the Eastern Shore District championship while averaging 12.2 points per game, 2.2 assists per game, 4 rebounds per game, and 5.7 steals per game during the season.
Cropper led Arcadia’s boys team to a share of the Eastern Shore District championship with Northampton. During the 2025–26 season, he averaged 24.1 points per game, 9.3 rebounds per game, 3.4 assists per game, 2 steals per game, and 1.3 blocks per game.
Girls First Team
Kee’Moni Berryhill (Northampton), Senior
Jade Collins (Northampton), Senior
Corrin Burrell (Nandua), Sophomore
Nahkiya Whaley (Nandua), Junior
Amani Hope (Arcadia), Senior
Payton Taylor (Arcadia), Junior
Ryann Giddins (Arcadia), Sophomore
Megan Montross (Arcadia), Senior — Player of the Year
Honorable Mention
Rylee Giddings (Chincoteague), Sophomore
Nitrice Lewis (Northampton), Sophomore
Anahi Juarez (Nandua), Sophomore
Ashaurey Tankard (Arcadia), Sophomore
Boys First Team
Austin Adam (Chincoteague), Senior
Jasheem Collins (Northampton), Sophomore
Tre Coston (Northampton), Freshman
Antoine Horsley (Northampton), Senior
Caden Northam (Nandua), Sophomore
Shane Tull (Arcadia), Freshman
Kamren Harmon (Arcadia), Freshman
Jordon Cropper (Arcadia), Senior — Player of the Year
Honorable Mention
George Katsetos (Chincoteague), Senior
Malik Collins (Northampton), Senior
Amari Scarborough (Nandua), Senior
Travar Cropper (Arcadia), Sophomore