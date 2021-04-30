Arcadia’s Nathan Barnes started the Firebirds season pitching a no-hitter in Thursday’s 10-0 victory over the Northampton Yellow Jackets.

Barnes pitched 6 innings, striking out 17 and walking one.

The Firebirds started the scoring in the bottom of 1st inning as they scored 4 runs and then 3 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning to make the score 7-0. The Firebirds didn’t score again until the bottom on the 6th inning as they scored 3 runs to make the final score 10-0.

Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Armonte’ Dickerson who had 4 hits with all singles and 3 RBI’s. Nathan Barnes also had 3 hits with one double. Bradley Hall, Landon Fuller, Carson, and Tyler Padgent each had hits for the Firebirds.

The Arcadia Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Nandua Warriors with the game time 4:30pm.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets will be in actions again on Tuesday as they will host the Chincoteague Ponies with the game time 4:30pm.

