Pictured: Back Row: Sammie Roughton, Naima Tucker, Madison Fluhart, Aniya Edwards, Jessica Keller. Middle Row: Madison Tucker, Brianna Montross, Kylie Chesser, Anna Yunker, Jada Tull, Shaniyah Gerald. Front Row: Alysia Wessells, Aniyah Miles. Coaches: Taylor Thompson, Christian Lucas. Not Pictured: Coach Joslin Shaffer

The Eastern Shore District cheerleading tournament returned last night after a year off because of COVID. The tournament was held at Arcadia High School with invite only. The Arcadia Firebirds returned to the top of the district as they won the district crown. The Firebirds and Warriors will move on to the region tournament on October 27th at King William High School.

Final Standings

1 Arcadia

2 Nandua

3 Chincoteague

4 Northampton

