Arcadia wins Eastern Shore District Championship

October 31, 2026
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Local Sports
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Arcadia clinched the Eastern Shore District football championship Friday night with a 42–21 road victory over Northampton in Eastville.

The Firebirds finished district play unbeaten at 2–0, following last week’s 45–7 victory over Nandua. Friday’s win improved Arcadia’s overall record to 5–4, while Northampton fell to 2–5.

Arcadia’s Na’Kahi Wilson was named the Bojangles Player of the Game.

In other Eastern Shore football action Friday, Nandua fell to visiting West Point, 28–20. The Warriors dropped to 1–8 and will host Northampton on November 6.

Preston Ford in Keller

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October 31, 2026, 1:07 am
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