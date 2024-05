By Luke Brankley

The Arcadia Firebirds will be hosting the 2A Regional track meet tonight.

Field events start at 1:30pm and running events start at 2:30pm. Price of admission will be $8.00.

Schools that will be participating are the following: Amelia, Arcadia, Central Lunenburg, Nottoway, Randolph-Henry, Prince Edward, Southampton, Windsor, Poquoson, King William, Bruton, John Marshall, Nandua, and Greensville.

.