Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Norfolk Christian on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 24 to 3. The Lady Firebirds scored 4 runs in the 1st, 10 runs in the 2nd, 3 runs in the 3rd, and 7 runs in the 5th inning.
Sydney Jester got the start for the Lady Firebirds and won on the mound. Jester pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 20 hits in the game and were led by Hannah Parks who went 5-5 at the plate with 2 triples and 4 rbi’s. Jayda Tull went 4-4 with a double and homerun with 7 rbi’s. Bella Williams went 2-3 with 2 home runs and 3 rbi’s. Sydney Jester also went 4-5 at the plate with a triple and 2 rbi’s.
Baseball
The Arcadia Firebirds also topped Norfolk Christian on Thursday 21 to 19. The Firebirds scored 2 runs in the first inning, 3 runs in the 3rd, 7 runs in the 4th, 6 runs in the 5th, 2 runs in the 6th, and 1 run in the 7th.
Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and the win for the Firebirds. Barnes pitched 3 innings and gave up 6 runs on 6 hits while striking 4 batters. Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Carson Lucy, Dylan Chesser, and Nathan Barnes with 3 hits each in the game. Lucy had 2 doubles in the game with 3 rbi’s. Dalton Barnes and Tyler Padgett had 2 hits each while Barnes had 4 rbi’s.