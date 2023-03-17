Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to play Norfolk Christian on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 24 to 3. The Lady Firebirds scored 4 runs in the 1st, 10 runs in the 2nd, 3 runs in the 3rd, and 7 runs in the 5th inning.

Sydney Jester got the start for the Lady Firebirds and won on the mound. Jester pitched 5 innings and gave up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 14 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 20 hits in the game and were led by Hannah Parks who went 5-5 at the plate with 2 triples and 4 rbi’s. Jayda Tull went 4-4 with a double and homerun with 7 rbi’s. Bella Williams went 2-3 with 2 home runs and 3 rbi’s. Sydney Jester also went 4-5 at the plate with a triple and 2 rbi’s.