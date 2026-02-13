Arcadia sweeps Nandua in Thursday night basketball action

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds traveled to Nandua on Thursday night and earned an 80–40 victory. The Firebirds improve to 14–8 on the season and will await next week’s regional pairings.

The Nandua Warriors conclude their season with a 2–18 record.

Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Nandua on Thursday night and secured a 49–39 win. Arcadia improves to 16–4 and returns to action Monday at Windsor.

The Lady Warriors return to action Friday at home against Windsor.

The Broadwater Lady Vikings hosted Denbigh Baptist on Thursday night and cruised to a 44–13 victory. Broadwater improves to 11–7 on the season.