The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated the King William Lady Cavaliers by a score of 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the division 2 softball tournament.

Sydney Jester started on the mound and got the win for the Lady Firebirds. She pitched 7 innings giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while striking out 2 and walking 2 batters.

Offensively, the Lady Firebirds were led by Haley McDaniel and Brianna Williams with 2 hits each. Haley McDaniel went 2-4 with a double. Brianna Montross, Logan Stapleton, Hannah Parks, Skylar Stapleton, and Jayda Tull each had hits.

The Lady Firebirds will be on the road again Tuesday as they will be traveling to Randolph Henry at 5pm.

