The Arcadia Firebirds softball team moves to 6-1 on the season as they defeated the Nandua Lady Warriors by a score of 8 to 5.

The Warriors got on the board first in the top of the 2nd inning by scoring 2 runs. The Firebirds responded back with 2 runs to tie the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Firebirds would then score 3 runs in the bottom of the 3rd and 4th innings to make the score 8 to 2. The Warriors tried to come back but could only score 1 run in the top of the 5th inning and 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning. The final score was 8 to 5.

Sydney Jester started and got the win on the mound for the Firebirds. She gave up 5 runs on 8 hits while striking out 8 batters.

Alana Shea took the loss for the Warriors on the mound. She pitched 3 1/3 of an inning giving up 8 runs on 9 hits while walking 2 and striking out 3. Reaghan Hintz came into the game in relief and pitched 2 2/3innings not allowing a run while striking out 2.

Offensively the Firebirds had 9 hits in the game. Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, Hannah Parks, each had 2 hits a piece. Sydney Jester, Jayda Tull, and Savannah Mcdonald each had a hit.

The Warriors had 6 hits in the game and were led by Haylie Justice and Jaelyn Killon with 2 hits a piece. Bailey Taylor, and Carol Hope Greer each had 1 hit.

