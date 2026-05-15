Arcadia, Northampton Earn Softball Wins; Nandua, Chincoteague Edge Out Baseball Victories

By Luke Brankley

Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Nandua on Thursday afternoon and defeated the Lady Warriors 9-2. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had eight hits in the game. Giddins went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, Peyton Taylor went 2-for-3, and Brinlee Kauthen went 3-for-4 with a triple. The Lady Firebirds improved to 12-4 on the season and will return to action Monday against Norcom.

Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and took the loss for the Lady Warriors. Offensively, Nandua had three hits in the game. Elizabeth Russell went 1-for-2 with a double, Amirrah Church went 1-for-3, and Emmalyne Blake went 1-for-3. The Lady Warriors fell to 7-11 on the season and will return to action Wednesday as they travel to Northampton.

The Northampton Lady Yellow Jackets hosted the Chincoteague Lady Ponies on Thursday afternoon and won 7-6. Anna Temich got the start and the win for Northampton. Offensively, the Yellow Jackets had nine hits. Nitrice Lewis went 2-for-4, and Ryleigh Caison went 2-for-2. Northampton improved to 5-10 and will return to action Friday as they host Mathews.

Faith Stadler got the start and took the loss for Chincoteague. Offensively, the Lady Ponies had 13 hits. Rylee Giddings went 4-for-4, Linerty Fosque went 3-for-4, and Alissa Bennicoff went 2-for-3. The Lady Ponies fell to 4-14 and will return to action Monday as they travel to Northampton again.

Baseball

The Nandua Warriors hosted the Arcadia Firebirds on Thursday afternoon and won 7-6. Lucas Stodghill got the start on the mound and received a no decision. Jordan Snead pitched in relief and earned the win. Offensively, the Warriors had five hits. Ben Bonniwell, Jordan Snead, Lucas Stodghill, and Kaiden Stokes each recorded a hit. Nandua improved to 10-8 and will return to action May 26 in regional play.

B.J. White got the start for Arcadia and received a no decision. Dylan Chesser pitched in relief and took the loss. Offensively, the Firebirds had 10 hits. White went 2-for-5, Dalton Barnes went 2-for-4, and Josh Woolford went 2-for-3. Arcadia fell to 8-9 and will return to action Monday as they travel to Norcom.

The Chincoteague Ponies traveled to Northampton on Thursday afternoon and edged the Yellow Jackets 5-4. Bryce Luck got the start and received a no decision, while Landon Easton pitched in relief and earned the win. Offensively, the Ponies had seven hits. Micah Bennicoff went 2-for-3 with a double, while George Katsetos, Bryce Luck, Jermaine Logan, Landon Easton, and Austin Adams each had a hit. Chincoteague improved to 10-8 and will return to action Monday against Northampton.

Hayden Seay got the start and received a no decision for the Yellow Jackets. Trent Ferebee pitched in relief and took the loss. Offensively, Northampton had nine hits. Seay went 2-for-4 with a home run, Lucas Kindt went 2-for-4, Trent Ferebee went 2-for-4, and Jason Kim went 2-for-3. The Yellow Jackets fell to 5-10 and will return to action Friday as they host Mathews.