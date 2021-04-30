The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team picked up a win against the visiting Lady Jackets from Northampton High School Thursday evening by a score of 11 to 3.

The Lady Firebirds got on the board first in the 2nd inning by scoring 2 runs and then 5 runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to make the score 7-0. The Lady Jackets responded with 2 runs in the top of the 3rd inning to make the score 7-2. The Lady Firebirds scored 3 more runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to make the score 10-2. Both teams scored 1 run apiece in the 6th inning to make the final score 11-3.

Picking up the win on the mound for the Lady Firebirds was Sydney Jester. Jester pitched 7 innings while giving up 3 runs on 6 hits and striking out 8 batters while walking 1 hitter.

Offensively for the Firebirds, Bella Williams led them with 3 hits with 2 doubles and 1 homer with 5 RBI’s. Hailey Berry had 2 hits and one RBI. Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, Logan Stapleton, Sydney Jester, Skylar Stapleton, Jayda Tull each had hits.

Mollie Travis started on the mound for the Lady Jackets and took the loss. Travis pitched 2 innings while giving up 5 runs on 5 hits and struck out 1 batter. Jillian Spence came in relief for the Lady Jackets and pitched the final 4 innings. She gave up 6 runs on 6 hits while walking 5 and struck out 2 batters.

Offensively for the Lady Jackets, Jillian Spence had 2 hits. Peyton Sayers, Mollie Travis, Charlotte Henderson, Jada Crockett each had hits.

The Lady Firebirds will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Warriors with the game time being 4:30pm.

The Lady Jackets will be in action again on Tuesday as they host the Lady Ponies with the game time being 4:30pm.

