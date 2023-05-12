Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds played the Nandua Lady Warriors on Thursday. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 7 to 4 to win the Eastern Shore District Championship. The Lady Firebirds improve to 17-2 on the season and 6-0 in the district.
The Lady Firebirds had 11 hits in the game. The Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams who went 2-3 with a home run and 2 rbi’s. Brianna Montross went 2-4 at the plate with a double. Sydney Jester went 1-3 with a home run. Hannah Parks went 1-4 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Also collecting hits were Jayda Tull, Logan Stapleton, Hayley Justis, Megan Montross, and Bailey Wallace each.
Sydney Jester got the start on the mound and the win for the Lady Firebirds. Jester pitched 7 innings giving up 4 runs on 9 hits while striking out 11 batters.
The Warriors were led offensively by Mia Lecates-Brown who went 4-4 at the plate. Reghan Hintz went 2-3 at the plate with a double. Kathleen McAuliffe went 2-4 with a double and a triple with 4 rbi’s.
Reghan Hintz took the loss on the mound for the Lady Warriors. Hintz gave up 7 runs on 11 hits while striking out 6 batters.
The Lady Firebirds will be in action on Monday as they play Salisbury Christian. The Lady Warriors will return to action on Monday as they play Nansemond River.
The Broadwater Lady Vikings lost a close game to Atlantic Shore Christian in the Metro Conference Tournament on Thursday 2 to 1.
Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 6 hits in the game. Kasey Ford and Ramsey Revelle went 2-3 at the plate. Molly Brown and Sophia Gallivan each had a hit in the game.
Ramsey Revelle got the start on the mound and the loss. She gave up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 16 batters.
Baseball
The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Nandua Warriors on Thursday 7 to 2 to win the Eastern Shore District Championship. The Firebirds improve to 9-4-1 on the season and 4-0 in the district.
The Firebirds had 9 hits in the game and were led by Zach Giddens who went 2-4 with 2 doubles. Brian White, Carson Lucy, Nathan Barnes, Dylan Chessar, Dalton Barnes, Tyler Padgett, and Aiden Fuller each had hits in the game.
Nathan Barnes got the start on the mound and got the win. Barnes pitched 4 2/3 innings while giving up 2 runs on 3 hits while striking out 5 batters. Barnes was relieved by his brother, Dalton Barnes. The younger Barnes pitched 2 1/3 innings to finish the Warriors.
The Warriors were led by Aiden McIntyre who went 1-4 with a two-run home run. Ripken Robbins, Isaac Stodghill, and Martin Savage each had a hit in the game.
Aiden McIntyre got the start on the mound and the loss.
The Firebirds will be in action again on Monday as they play Salisbury Christian. The Warriors will be in action again on Tuesday as they play Salisbury Christian.
The Broadwater Vikings fell to Atlantic Shores Christian in the Metro Conference tournament on Thursday 19 to 4.
Offensively the Vikings had 4 hits in the game. Derek Boyle, Logan Hickman, Brock Leland, and Carson Savage each had hits in the game.
Quinn Ames got the start on the mound and the loss. Ames pitched 2 1/3 innings giving up 11 runs on 6 hits while striking out 3 batters.