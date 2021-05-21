The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team moved into a tie for second place today as they defeated the Chincoteague Ponies by a score of 9-3. With the win, the Firebirds and the Ponies are now 3-3 on the season.

The Firebirds got on the board first as they scored 1 run in the 2nd inning, 4 runs in the 4th inning, and 4 runs in the 6th inning. The Ponies scored 3 runs in the 7th inning to make the final score 9 to 3.

Armonte Dickerson led the Firebird attack going 2-4 with one double and 4 RBIs. Also with a hit was William Rantz.

Nathan Barnes got the start and win for the Firebirds. He pitched 6 innings giving up 0 runs, 2 hits while walking 3 and striking out 15. Carson Lucy came in for relief and pitched 1 inning giving up 3 runs on 3 hits while striking out 2 and walking 1.

The Chincoteague Ponies were led by Marcello Rosanova who went 3-4 at the plate with one double and 1 RBI. Wyatt Revel had 1 hit with a double and 2 RBIs. Also with a hit was Austin Farrow.

Logan Richardson took the loss for the Ponies.

