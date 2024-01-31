Arcadia boys top Nandua; Vikings swept by Denbigh

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Denbigh Baptist Christian on Tuesday night. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 38 to 26. The Lady Vikings fall to 7-9 on the season and will be in action again on Thursday as they host Gateway Christian.

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds defeated the Nandua Warriors Tuesday night 62 to 52. The Firebirds move to 10-7 on the season and will host the Chincoteague Ponies on Thursday. The Warriors fall to 8-8 on the season and will host the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Thursday.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled fell to Denbigh Baptist Christian 57-28 on Tuesday night. The Vikings fall to 5-7 on the season and will be in action again next night Thursday as they host Gateway Christian.