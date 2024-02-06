Arcadia boys prevail in Monday Night action

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds basketball team hosted Poquoson on Monday night. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 57 to 44. The Firebirds move to 12-7 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday as they travel to Northampton.

The Broadwater Vikings basketball team fell to Atlantic Shores at home Monday night 64 to 24. The Vikings fall to 5-11 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets basketball team were edged out by Norfolk Academy on Monday night 63 to 61. The Yellow Jackets fall to 14-6 on the season and will play again on Tuesday as they host Arcadia.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Atlantic Shores on Monday night 56 to 34. To e Lady Vikings fall to 8-11 on the season and will be in action again Friday as they travel to Greenbrier Christian.