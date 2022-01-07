Boys Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds boy’s basketball team host Worcester Prep last night. The Firebirds picked up the win by winning 51 to 47. With the win, the Firebirds move to 1-4 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team traveled to Holly Grove last night. The Ponies lost the game by a score of 45 to 26. With the lost, the Ponies move to 0-4.

Girls Basketball

The Arcadia Firebirds girl’s basketball team host Worcester Prep last night. The Lady Firebirds lost the game by losing 47 to 21. With the lost, the Firebirds move to 2-2 on the season.

The Chincoteague Ponies boy’s basketball team traveled to Holly Grove last night. The Ponies lost the game by a score of 26 to 22 With the lost, the Ponies move to 0-4.

