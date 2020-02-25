Pictured: Arcadia High School’s Lethan Williams puts up a shot in Monday night’s loss to the Thomas Jefferson Vikings.

The #4 Arcadia Firebirds fell at home Monday night in the semi-finals of the Regional Tournament to Thomas Jefferson 72-64.

The Firebirds were led by Lethan Williams with 23 points, William Scarborough added 12 and Keith Greinage with 11 but the Firebirds struggled shooting free throws, missing 17 from the line.

In other action Monday night, Northampton boys team defeated Charles City Monday Night 73-61. They will travel to Colonial Beach on Wednesday.

Northampton’s Girls team defeated Matthews 48-45. The Lady Yellow Jackets will head to Lancaster for the next round of Regional Playoff action Wednesday.

The Chincoteague Girls team fell to Rappahannock 62-30.

