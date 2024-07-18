Ames, Hart, Horner and Nalls win Fairways for Firefighters Tournament

The team of (l-r) Jamie Nalls, Tyler Ames, Jason Hart and Ryan Horner won first place in the first flight with a 51 in the Fairways for Firefighters Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club on July 5.

By Bill Sterling

The Fairways for Firefighters Golf Tournament to benefit the Onancock Volunteer Fire Department was again a rousing success with 33 foursomes competing at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club on July 5.

Adam James, organizer of the tournament and a longtime past chief of the OVFD, said, “The Onancock Volunteer Fire Department was excited to welcome 33 four-member teams to the Eastern Shore Yacht and Country Club for our eight Annual Fairways for Firefighters golf tournament. The staff of the ESYCC did an incredible job keeping the participants hydrated and the course in immaculate condition through some very hot and dry conditions. The department wants to thank all of its sponsors, volunteers, participants, and the staff of the Country Club for another very successful event!”

The team of Tyler Ames, Jamie Nalls, Jason Hart and Ryan Horner won first place in the first flight with a 51 in a Captain’s Choice format aided by by mulligans and a couple of tosses.

The Fairways for Firefighters Golf Tournament at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club on July 5 was a festive and fun event with many teams coordinating their wardrobe. Here, the team of (l-r) Bryan Applegate, Jeremie Buyea, Cole Bonniwell and Adam James were the Ninja Turtles with socks and golf gloves to match their shirts and pants.

A foursome with Brant Bloxom, Tommy Davis Jr., Donnie Killmon and Seth Lam won the second flight with a 60, followed by the second place team in the second flight with a 62, R.A. Parks, Bill Zazynski, Ross Lender and Jamie Childress.

Aaron Turner was the closest to the pin winner, Brandon Jones had the longest drive, and Will Carstens was closest to the firehose.