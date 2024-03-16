All Shore teams win in Thursday night action

By Luke Brankley
Baseball
The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Charles City Panthers on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 11 to 8. Brayden Downing got the win for the Yellow Jackets as he went 3 1/3 innings in relief, giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 5 batters.
The Yellow Jackets scored 11 runs on only 7 hits in the game. Tanner Feltes went 2-2 at the plate with a double. Porter Spence went 1-2, Masen Bell went 1-3, Elijah McCaskill went 1-3 with a double, Lucas Kindt went 1-3 with a triple, and Corbin Etheridge went 1-2 with a double.
The Yellow Jackets will be back in action again on Monday as they host Colonial Beach.
The Arcadia Firebirds blanked Salisbury Christian Friday afternoon 3 to 0. Nathan Barnes got the start and the win on the mound for the Firebirds. He pitched 6 innings giving up 0 runs on 2 hits while striking out 11 batters.
Offensively, the Firebirds got 5 hits in the game. Barnes went 2-3 in the game. Carson Lucy went 1-3 with a double and 2 rbi’s. Zach Giddens went 1-4 and Brian White went 1-2.
The Firebirds play again on Monday as they host Westmoreland.
Softball
The Arcadia Lady Firebirds defeated Salisbury Christian on Friday afternoon 15 to 5. Kaylee Shreaves got the start and the win for the Lady Firebirds. She pitched 5 innings while giving up 5 runs on 5 hits while striking out 5 batters. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 8 hits in the game. Payton Taylor went 2-3 with a homerun. Haley Justis went 2-3 with a double.
The Lady Firebirds move to 2-1 on the season and will be in action again on Monday as they travel to Westmoreland.