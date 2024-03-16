All Shore teams win in Thursday night action

By Luke Brankley

Baseball

The Northampton Yellow Jackets hosted the Charles City Panthers on Friday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets won the game by a score of 11 to 8. Brayden Downing got the win for the Yellow Jackets as he went 3 1/3 innings in relief, giving up 1 run on 1 hit while striking out 5 batters.

The Yellow Jackets scored 11 runs on only 7 hits in the game. Tanner Feltes went 2-2 at the plate with a double. Porter Spence went 1-2, Masen Bell went 1-3, Elijah McCaskill went 1-3 with a double, Lucas Kindt went 1-3 with a triple, and Corbin Etheridge went 1-2 with a double.