All Shore teams lose in Region/Conference games

By Luke Brankley

Boys Basketball

1A Regionals

The Eastern Shore District Champs, Northampton Yellow Jackets, played in the semifinals of the division 1A basketball tournament on Thursday night as they traveled to Middlesex. The Yellow Jackets lost the game by a score of 63 to 61. The loss ends the season for the Yellow Jackets.

2A Regionals

The Nandua Warriors traveled to play Bruton in the 2A regional basketball tournament on Thursday night. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 57 to 48. With the loss the Warriors season comes to an end.

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to play Atlantic Shores in the Metro Conference Tournament. The Vikings lost the game by a score of 67 to 22 The loss ends the season for the Vikings.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings traveled to play Stonebridge in the Metro Tournament. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 49 to 32 The Lady Vikings will now have to wait to see if they advance to the state tournament.