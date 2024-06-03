All District Teams, Players of Year announced

The Eastern Shore All-District Teams and Players of the Year have been announced.

Winning girls soccer player of the year was the Northampton Yellow Jackets’ Ryan Jones. Jones notched six goals and seven assists as a Midfielder for the Yellow Jackets this season.

Yellow Jacket Thomas Dix was the boys soccer player of the year. A junior, Dix scored 11 goals in 12 games this season as a Midfielder. He also added six assists.

In baseball, Arcadia’s Nathan Barnes was tapped as Player of the Year. Barnes was dominant on both sides of the team this season. He lead the Firebirds in virtually all batting stats, hitting .452 with 6 homeruns and 20 RBIs. On the mound, he registered a 5-1 record, with 99 strikeouts on the season. He allowed only 14 earned runs in 11 appearances.

For softball, Chincoteague’s Alex McComb won top honors. Also starring on the mound and the plate, McComb pitched 91 innings this season, with 201 strikeouts and only 10 walks and an ERA of 1 for the Ponies. At the plate she had a .655 batting average, with 38 hits, 28 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

