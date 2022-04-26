Ace Custis will be inducted into the Northampton Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Northampton High School. The event will take place in the high school auditorium. Attendance is open to the public.

Adrian “Ace” Custis, a native of Eastville, Virginia, is the son of Barbara Ruffin and James Beckett.

At Northampton High School, Ace was part of cross-country, basketball, and baseball. He grew in stature, eventually reaching 6’8’, and excelled on the basketball court. The summer prior to his senior year, he was invited to play on the Boo Williams elite AAU basketball team in Hampton, Virginia. He played along with two eventual #1 NBA Draft picks: Allen Iverson and Joe Smith. Approaching senior year, he committed to Virginia Tech on a full athletic scholarship.

At Va. Tech, Ace was the third player (fourth overall) in VT men’s basketball history to score 1,000 points and bring down 1,000 rebounds. He had his No. 20 jersey retired in 1997, just the third player in the history of the program to achieve such an honor. He also became a member of VT’s Hall of Fame in 2007. Ace graduated from VT in 1997 with a degree in marketing. His best college moment was winning the 1995 NIT Championship game over Marquette at Madison Square Garden.

Ace left Virginia Tech and played professional basketball for 15 seasons. He was originally signed to a free-agent deal by the Dallas Mavericks in 1997. He played semi-pro for two years stateside in the CBA and the ABA and twelve seasons overseas. He played in Indonesia, Venezuela, Qatar, Philippines, Syria, and Lebanon before retiring in Japan in March 2012.

Ace began his coaching career at Virginia State in Petersburg, Virginia in 2013-2014. After the season, Ace had the opportunity to join the coaching staff at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) in Princess Anne, Maryland. At the conclusion of his 5th season at UMES, he returned to his alma mater as the Coordinator of Basketball Relations. He is currently the Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Virginia Tech.

Ace owns two real estate investment companies, Ace Custis Enterprises, Inc. and Ace Acquisitions, LLC., locally on the Eastern Shore.

Ace resides in Christiansburg, Virginia with his wife, Denedra, and their sons, Adrian Custis II and Evan Custis. His oldest son, Charles Mapp, is currently in the U.S Navy stationed in San Diego, California.

.