Accomack sees fewer deer harvested; Northampton more

March 8, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources has released deer harvest data for this past hunting season.

During the 2023–24 deer hunting season, hunters reported harvesting 206,586 deer in Virginia, up approximately 12% from the 184,968 deer taken during the same time frame the previous season. This year’s total included 105,201 antlered bucks, 982 bucks that had shed their antlers, 12,567 button bucks, and 87,836 does (42.5%).

Accomack County’s total harvest for was down, from 3,142 to 2,925, a drop of 217. Both male fawns and does saw fewer taken, however more bucks were harvested this past year, with 1,027 in 2022-2023 and 1,103 this past year.

Northampton County saw an increase of overall deer harvested, with 46 more total deer taken for an overall total of 1,201. However, Northampton also saw a decreased harvest in male fawns and does, but there were 83 more bucks reported.

