The Accomack County School Board voted Tuesday night to resume the spring sports schedules for varsity only. The Spring sports include baseball, softball, soccer and track & field. The schools will play reduced schedules and all games will be played between local teams. There will be no traveling to Maryland or the Western Shore to compete. It was decided that all students will have their temperatures checked before practices and games. Virtual and hybrid students will be able to participate.

Superintendent Chris Holland said there will be no concessions available and no money will be charged at the gate. Spectators will be limited to two per player at all of the games.

We will have more on scheduling as soon as the information becomes available.

