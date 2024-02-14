Accomack Parks & Rec taking sign ups for mens basketball league

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registration for their 2024 MEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE for teams interested in playing. The League will start on Sunday, March 10, 2024. A meeting will be held for coaches/managers on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Public Works office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Road, Accomac, VA 23301. A representative must be present for any team interested in registering.

Contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757-709-4208 if you are interested.

