Accomack Parks & Rec taking sign ups for mens basketball league

February 14, 2024
 |
Local Sports
Image

Accomack County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registration for their 2024 MEN’S BASKETBALL LEAGUE for teams interested in playing.  The League will start on Sunday, March 10, 2024.  A meeting will be held for coaches/managers on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 6:00 pm at the Public Works office located at 24401 Joynes Neck Road, Accomac, VA 23301.  A representative must be present for any team interested in registering.  

 Contact the Parks and Recreation office at 757-787-3900 or 757-709-4208 if you are interested.

.

BOjangles Valentine's Day

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

February 14, 2024, 5:16 am
Clear sky
WNW
Clear sky
34°F
4 mph
Apparent: 31°F
Pressure: 1017 mb
Humidity: 80%
Winds: 4 mph WNW
Windgusts: 34 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:54 am
Sunset: 5:39 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

NAPA Specials January February

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Pep Up

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber