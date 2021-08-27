Deer hunters in Accomack County will need to be aware of a rule change this year, the entry of the County into Virginia’s Earn a Buck Program.

Here is Virginia Conservation Officer Tony Pennino explaining the new rules on Thursday morning’s Coffee with Kelley on 103.3 FM WESR:

Within a license year and within each individual county in the program, before hunters can take a second antlered deer on private lands in that county (a hunter’s second buck), the hunter must have taken at least one antlerless deer on private lands in that county. Furthermore, in those counties listed above east of the Blue Ridge Mountains where it is legal to harvest a third antlered deer, before hunters can take a third antlered deer on private lands in that county (third buck), hunters must have taken at least two antlerless deer on private lands in that county.

Deer taken in one EAB county, city, or town do not “carry over” to any other EAB county, city, or town. Each county, city, or town is its own separate management unit with regards to EAB.

Officer Peninno’s full interview can he heard below:

