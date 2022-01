The 2021 Virginia Independent Schools Football League – Division II All State Team has been announced and five members of the Broadwater Academy Vikings were chosen.

Broadwater’s Bradyn Washington was named first team offense as a wide receiver and first team defense as a defensive back.

Second Team Offense: Garrett Miles, Offensive Lineman

Second Team Defense: Justin Etheridge, Linebacker

Honorable Mention: Sawyer Johnson & Carson Savage.