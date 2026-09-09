Broadwater Volleyball defeats Portsmouth Christian

September 9, 2026
 |
Local Sports
Image

April Caison photo. 

Broadwater Varsity Volleyball defeated Portsmouth Christian, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18) last night on the road to win opening match of Conference play.

Tatum Watson had 9 kills, 3 aces, 19 receptions. Rylee Hall had 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks, and 20 receptions. Hayden Cornish added 5 kills on the night. Sophomore setter Caroline Caison had 2 kills, 3 aces, 25 assists, and 11 receptions on the night. Kinsley Stonestreet added 14 receptions while Miranda Smith added 4 blocks. Emmy Trower had 22 receptions.

The Vikings advance to 2-0 in the early season and 1-0 in Metro Conference play. Broadwater will be back in action Friday evening at Hampton Christian.

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 9, 2026, 6:50 am
Broken clouds
S
Broken clouds
61°F
4 mph
Apparent: 61°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 94%
Winds: 4 mph S
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0
Sunrise: 6:39 am
Sunset: 7:20 pm
© 2026 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Member of the

esva chamber