Broadwater Volleyball defeats Portsmouth Christian

April Caison photo.

Broadwater Varsity Volleyball defeated Portsmouth Christian, 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-21, 25-18) last night on the road to win opening match of Conference play.

Tatum Watson had 9 kills, 3 aces, 19 receptions. Rylee Hall had 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks, and 20 receptions. Hayden Cornish added 5 kills on the night. Sophomore setter Caroline Caison had 2 kills, 3 aces, 25 assists, and 11 receptions on the night. Kinsley Stonestreet added 14 receptions while Miranda Smith added 4 blocks. Emmy Trower had 22 receptions.

The Vikings advance to 2-0 in the early season and 1-0 in Metro Conference play. Broadwater will be back in action Friday evening at Hampton Christian.