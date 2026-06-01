Vance will be inducted into Hampden-Sydney Sports Hall of Fame

Eastern Shore native Kyle Vance has been selected for induction into the Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame as part of the school’s Class of 2026.

Vance, a 2008 graduate of Broadwater Academy, was recognized for an outstanding football career at Hampden-Sydney, where he became one of the top wide receivers in program history.

During his career with the Tigers, Vance earned D3football.com First Team All-Region honors in 2011 and was a two-time First Team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference selection in 2010 and 2011. He was also named the 2011 Touchdown Club of Richmond End/Wide Receiver of the Year.

A two-year starter at wide receiver, Vance played in 38 career games and finished with 213 receptions for 2,907 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He ranks among the top receivers in Hampden-Sydney history, standing third in career receiving touchdowns, fifth in career receiving yards and sixth in career receptions.

His 2011 season remains one of the best in school history. Vance tied the school record with 16 receiving touchdowns in a season and recorded four touchdown catches in a single game, also tying a program record. He totaled 103 receptions and 1,391 receiving yards during the season, both among the top single-season marks ever recorded by the program.

Vance also helped lead Hampden-Sydney to significant team success during his time with the Tigers. The program posted a 35-8 overall record during his four years, including a 20-4 mark in ODAC play. The Tigers won conference championships in 2009 and 2011 and advanced to the NCAA Division III playoffs three times from 2009 through 2011.

“Receiving that call from Coach Fabret was pretty surreal. It’s an honor to be recognized alongside a former teammate, Will Ferrell. Though my name will be on the plaque, this is all thanks to every coach, teamate, family member and friend who helped me dating all the way back to Boardwater,” Vance said. “I was fortunate to play with a lot of talented guys at Hampden-Sydney, particularly from my graduating class. It was a lot of run to have great success as a team, and to have it end with an individual recognition like this. It’s pretty special to have hard work pay off.”

Vance will be inducted alongside baseball standout Matt Brown, football player Will Ferrell and lacrosse goalie Scott Ketcham during a ceremony scheduled for Sept. 11 at the Kirk Athletic Center on the Hampden-Sydney campus. He also will join fellow Eastern Shore natives Loyal Grimes and Luke Brankley.

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was established in 1988 to honor former athletes who brought distinction and excellence to the college’s athletic programs. The Class of 2026 will also be recognized during halftime of Hampden-Sydney’s home football game against Monmouth College on Sept. 12.