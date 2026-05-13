Local teams split results as playoff runs end for Broadwater; Arcadia and Nandua pick up wins

Softball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team hosted Southampton Academy in the quarterfinals of the VISAA state tournament. The Lady Vikings lost the game by a score of 7 to 2. Carly Clayton got the start on the mound and took the loss. Offensively, the Lady Vikings had 7 hits in the game. Ava Webb went 2-3, Miranda Smith went 1-4 with a double, and Tatum Watson went 1-3 with a double. The Lady Vikings finished the season with a 14-4 record.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Firebirds won the game by a score of 14 to 0. Ryann Giddins got the start on the mound and pitched a no-hitter. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds had 11 hits in the game. Giddins went 3-4 with two triples, Brinlee Kauthen went 2-3 with a double and a triple, Meghan Montross went 2-3, and Deeana Bradley went 2-2. The Lady Firebirds improved to 11-4 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to Nandua.

The Yellow Jackets fell to 4-10 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

The Nandua Lady Warriors traveled to play the Chincoteague Ponies on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Warriors won the game by a score of 14 to 0. Lela Lusk got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Lady Warriors had 12 hits in the game. Amirrah Church went 4-4 with a double, Jocelyn Vasquenza went 3-4 with two doubles, and Emmalyne Blake went 2-4 with a double. The Lady Warriors improved to 7-10 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

The Lady Ponies had two hits in the game, with Faith Stadler and Alissa Bennicoff each recording a hit. The Lady Ponies fell to 4-13 on the season and will return to action on Thursday as they travel to Northampton.

Baseball

The Broadwater Vikings baseball team traveled to Southampton Academy on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the VISAA state tournament. The Vikings lost a heartbreaker in extra innings by a score of 6 to 5. Eli Destro got the start on the mound. Offensively, the Vikings had 9 hits in the game. Owen Terry went 3-4 and Eli Destro went 2-3. The Vikings finished the season with a 10-10 record.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team hosted the Northampton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon. The Firebirds won the game by a score of 15 to 13. Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound, and Waylon Watson earned the win in relief. The Firebirds had 15 hits in the game. Barnes went 4-4 with two doubles, Dylan Chesser went 2-4 with a double, Larry Handy went 2-5, and Josh Woolford went 2-3. The Firebirds improved to 9-8 on the season and will return to action Thursday at Nandua.

The Yellow Jackets had 7 hits in the game. Trent Ferebee went 3-4 to lead Northampton. The Yellow Jackets fell to 5-9 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host the Chincoteague Ponies.

The Nandua Warriors baseball team traveled to Chincoteague on Tuesday afternoon. The Warriors won the game by a score of 4 to 1. Hayden Williams got the start on the mound and earned the win. Offensively, the Warriors had 5 hits in the game. Orion Loredo went 2-3 with a home run, and Williams went 2-3. The Warriors improved to 9-8 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they host the Arcadia Firebirds.

Landon Easton got the start on the mound and took the loss for the Ponies. Offensively, the Ponies had 6 hits in the game. Jermaine Logan Jr. and Garrett Daisey each had a double. The Ponies fell to 9-8 on the season and will return to action Thursday as they travel to Northampton.