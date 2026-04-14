Broadwater’s Ford signs to ball softball at McDaniel

Senior standout Kacey Ford took the next step in her softball career Monday morning, signing to continue her academic and athletic career at McDaniel College, a liberal arts college in Westminster, MD.

Ford was joined at the signing ceremony by her parents, Greg and Amy Ford, along with Athletic Director Ron Anson, Head of School Fran Ryan, and coaches Chad Clayton, Dale Wright, and Justin Webb.

The senior second baseman and pitcher has put together a dominant season at the plate, leading her team in multiple offensive categories. Ford is currently batting an impressive .714 with a .750 on-base percentage and a .929 slugging percentage. She also leads the team in hits (10) and runs batted in (7), while adding three doubles and two stolen bases.

“I am very excited to move forward to the next level playing in college; it’s been a dream I have had for a long time,” Ford said.