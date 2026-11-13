Nandua’s Whaley wins District Volleyball Player of Year as All-District team announced

The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2026 All-District Volleyball Team, recognizing outstanding players from Arcadia, Chincoteague, Nandua, and Northampton high schools for their performances throughout the season.

Nandua High School senior Nahkiya Whaley was named the 2026 Eastern Shore District Volleyball Player of the Year after recording 40 kills, 15 assists, 55 aces, 31 digs, 29 blocks and 79 receptions during the season. Whaley also earned First Team All-District honors, capping an outstanding senior campaign for the Warriors.

Northampton led the district with four First Team selections, while Nandua followed with three. Chincoteague earned two First Team selections, and Arcadia had one.

2026 First Team All-District Volleyball

Sophia Cantwell – Northampton (Sophomore)

Grace Smith – Northampton (Senior)

Lily Scott – Northampton (Sophomore)

Jordyn Daley – Nandua (Junior)

Ikerya Byrd – Nandua (Junior)

Jamaya Abbott – Arcadia (Senior)

Marley Kincaid – Chincoteague (Sophomore)

Amaya Griffin – Chincoteague (Sophomore)

Nahkiya Whaley – Nandua (Senior)

Cassiddy Mahaffee – Northampton (Junior), Libero

Honorable Mention All-District