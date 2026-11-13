Arcadia’s Wilson, Moore named District Football Players of Year; All-District teams announced

The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2026 All-District Football Team, recognizing outstanding players from Arcadia, Nandua, and Northampton high schools for their performances throughout the season.

Arcadia High School led the way with both major individual awards. Senior N’Kahi Wilson was named Eastern Shore District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 983 yards and nine touchdowns, catching seven passes for 74 yards and adding 15 punt-return yards. Wilson, who also earned First Team Defensive All-Purpose honors, recorded 50 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery returned 81 yards for a touchdown. Fellow Arcadia senior Aiden Moore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Arcadia High School senior Aiden Moore was named the 2026 Eastern Shore District Defensive Player of the Year after recording 31 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Moore also scored two rushing touchdowns and earned First Team All-District honors on both the offensive and defensive lines.

2026 First Team All-District Offense

Quarterback

Carson Wallace – Arcadia (Senior)

Center

William Watson – Arcadia (Senior)

Offensive Linemen

Aiden Moore – Arcadia (Senior)

Palmer Hubbard – Northampton (Senior)

Justin Suarez – Northampton (Senior)

Kyrien Dorn – Arcadia (Senior)

Running Backs

N’Kahi Wilson – Arcadia (Senior)

Juelz Snead – Nandua (Senior)

Jacoby Williams – Northampton (Senior)

Wide Receivers

Malachi Palmer – Arcadia (Senior)

IJ Parker – Nandua (Junior)

Seyquan Harris – Arcadia (Senior)

Tight End

Jordan Snead – Nandua (Junior)

Kicker

Tony Beltran – Arcadia (Junior)

Kick Returner

Traquan Coston – Northampton (Sophomore)

Offensive All-Purpose

Antoine White – Northampton (Junior)

2026 First Team All-District Defense

Defensive Linemen

Justin Suarez – Northampton (Senior)

Aiden Moore – Arcadia (Senior)

Jared Phillips – Nandua (Senior)

Jacob Delgado – Arcadia (Senior)

Linebackers

Alex Taylor – Arcadia (Junior)

Jayden Henderson – Arcadia (Sophomore)

Palmer Hubbard – Northampton (Senior)

Lucas Kindt – Northampton (Senior)

Juelz Snead – Nandua (Senior)

Defensive Backs

Drew Morgan – Northampton (Sophomore)

Zayden Townsend – Arcadia (Senior)

IJ Parker – Nandua (Junior)

Traquan Coston – Northampton (Sophomore)

Punter

Tony Beltran – Arcadia (Junior)

Punt Returner

DJ Wright – Arcadia (Senior)

Defensive All-Purpose

N’Kahi Wilson – Arcadia (Senior)

2026 Honorable Mention All-District