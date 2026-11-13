Arcadia’s Wilson, Moore named District Football Players of Year; All-District teams announced

November 13, 2026
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Local Sports
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The Eastern Shore District has announced its 2026 All-District Football Team, recognizing outstanding players from Arcadia, Nandua, and Northampton high schools for their performances throughout the season.

Arcadia High School led the way with both major individual awards. Senior N’Kahi Wilson was named Eastern Shore District Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 983 yards and nine touchdowns, catching seven passes for 74 yards and adding 15 punt-return yards. Wilson, who also earned First Team Defensive All-Purpose honors, recorded 50 tackles, including 6.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery returned 81 yards for a touchdown. Fellow Arcadia senior Aiden Moore earned Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Arcadia High School senior Aiden Moore was named the 2026 Eastern Shore District Defensive Player of the Year after recording 31 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Moore also scored two rushing touchdowns and earned First Team All-District honors on both the offensive and defensive lines.

2026 First Team All-District Offense

Quarterback

  • Carson Wallace – Arcadia (Senior)

Center

  • William Watson – Arcadia (Senior)

Offensive Linemen

  • Aiden Moore – Arcadia (Senior)
  • Palmer Hubbard – Northampton (Senior)
  • Justin Suarez – Northampton (Senior)
  • Kyrien Dorn – Arcadia (Senior)

Running Backs

  • N’Kahi Wilson – Arcadia (Senior)
  • Juelz Snead – Nandua (Senior)
  • Jacoby Williams – Northampton (Senior)

Wide Receivers

  • Malachi Palmer – Arcadia (Senior)
  • IJ Parker – Nandua (Junior)
  • Seyquan Harris – Arcadia (Senior)

Tight End

  • Jordan Snead – Nandua (Junior)

Kicker

  • Tony Beltran – Arcadia (Junior)

Kick Returner

Coldwell Banker Harbour Realty
  • Traquan Coston – Northampton (Sophomore)

Offensive All-Purpose

  • Antoine White – Northampton (Junior)

2026 First Team All-District Defense

Defensive Linemen

  • Justin Suarez – Northampton (Senior)
  • Aiden Moore – Arcadia (Senior)
  • Jared Phillips – Nandua (Senior)
  • Jacob Delgado – Arcadia (Senior)

Linebackers

  • Alex Taylor – Arcadia (Junior)
  • Jayden Henderson – Arcadia (Sophomore)
  • Palmer Hubbard – Northampton (Senior)
  • Lucas Kindt – Northampton (Senior)
  • Juelz Snead – Nandua (Senior)

Defensive Backs

  • Drew Morgan – Northampton (Sophomore)
  • Zayden Townsend – Arcadia (Senior)
  • IJ Parker – Nandua (Junior)
  • Traquan Coston – Northampton (Sophomore)

Punter

  • Tony Beltran – Arcadia (Junior)

Punt Returner

  • DJ Wright – Arcadia (Senior)

Defensive All-Purpose

  • N’Kahi Wilson – Arcadia (Senior)

2026 Honorable Mention All-District

  • Larry Handy II – Arcadia (Junior)
  • Oberto Jean – Nandua (Senior)
  • Caleb Champion – Northampton (Senior)

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November 13, 2026, 5:15 am
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