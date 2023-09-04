Woman questions opinion piece on teachers and indoctrination

By Paula Nees

I recently read an opinion in the Shore Daily News that saddened me. It concerns “indoctrination”. Having been a teacher for approximately 30 years in 2 different states – this type of thing bothers me. Never have I witnessed or participated in what I call “indoctrination” of students. I honestly can’t think of ANY qualified teacher that would – and that includes my time here on the Eastern Shore. What I did teach is that there are different types of people, different types of families and that we are here to support and care for each other. That, my friends, is tolerance and empathy – nothing more. So please don’t let fear create more anger. I am sharing a quote from Nelson Mandela that I ask you to consider. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love – for loves comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.