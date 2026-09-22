Why I Like Luria: She’s for the Shore

Elaine Luria cares about the Eastern Shore of Virginia, and here’s one clear way to tell: She shows up. She has visited the Shore about 10 times since July to talk with residents, to listen to the hopes and concerns of people like you and me.

Luria, a Democrat running against incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans for a seat in the House of Representatives, has proven time and again that she wants to hear from us. Kiggans, meanwhile, refuses to hold town halls, and her only visits to the Shore have been unannounced, closed-door meetings.

Bottom line: Kiggans is dodging us; Luria is mingling with us.

Luria will fight for the things you and I want: lower costs, affordable healthcare, and a compassionate government that cares for everyone, not just the rich. Kiggans might say she wants those things, but her voting record — 100% with Trump — proves otherwise.

During Luria’s first term as our Congresswoman from 2019 to 2023, she worked hard for the people of the Eastern Shore. Here’s a small sampling of her accomplishments for our community in her previous term:

• Secured an $8.2 million Federal Community Project Funding grant to upgrade the aging public safety radio communications and 911 infrastructure system shared by Accomack and Northampton counties.

• Secured $5.7 million for the Eastern Shore Rural Health System to expand equitable access for all Shore residents as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

• Secured more than $2 million to help kickstart the rails-to-trails bike path project, and recently attended the official opening in Cape Charles.

• Established a USDA Rural Development office to help provide low-income Shore residents and families with affordable housing and home repairs.

• Supported the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, providing $300 million in relief for the fishery and aquaculture industries which are so integral to the culture and economy on the Shore.

Elaine Luria fought for the Shore before, and she’ll fight for the Shore again. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 3.

Nina Moring

Onley, Virginia

630.677.1183