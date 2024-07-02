What is so unglue about the Eastern Shore Center for Independent Living?

The Eastern Shore Center for Independent Living (ESCIL) is the “ONLY” Independent Living center on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

ESCIL is a non- profit, non -residential agency established to provide services to individuals with physical and mental challenges that affect their lives.

One significant service that ESCIL provides is the Consumer direct component of the Home and Community based waiver. ESCIL provides Service Facilitation for consumers under the DD Waiver and Commonwealth Coordinated Care plus program, which allows consumers to remain in their home instead of nursing home placement. Our core services include Peer mentoring /support; Information and Referral which include locating affordable housing, employment, assistive technology and Advocacy where we work with our local, state and national, government on behalf of the consumers to increase independent living services that will remove negative attitudes, physical, environmental and communication barriers. CIL programs work to support community living and independence. Centers for independent living are not like those cookie cutter agencies. Believe me, one size does not fit all ! Services are individualized and tailored specifically to the person’s need.

On May 16, 2024, ESCIL held one of our quarterly Consumer Advocacy Group Meeting at the Eastern Shore Community College in Melfa VA 23410. In attendance were 40 plus participants. Our meeting was led by our Executive Director, Ms. Althea P. Pittman. She gave inspiring Life lessons on her journey as a sighted person becoming Blind and her road to Independence. Also in attendance staff members Alvin Bailey, Abra Jacobs, Walleisha Bailey, Doreen Capers, and our recently appointed Board members Cheryl Kellam, chairman and Deborah Weatherly, treasurer. In addition to the above-mentioned programs and services Eastern Shore CIL provides sensitivity training to all interested organizations and agencies upon request.

If you would like to learn more about Eastern Shore Center for Independent Living contact our Executive Director Ms. Althea Pittman at 757 414-0100, our fax number is 757 414-0205 and TTY line is 757 414-0080!!!