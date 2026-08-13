Setting the Record Straight: Understanding the Proposal for NASA Wallops Island

By the Accomack County Environmental Authority

Recent community discussions regarding the Accomack County Board of Supervisors’ resolution about NASA Wallops have generated understandable questions. As members of the Accomack County Economic Development Authority (EDA), we want to clarify what has actually been proposed, why it matters, and how it can benefit our community.

First and most importantly: Wallops is not being renamed, erased, or replaced.

What Is Actually Being Proposed

 The Main Base Remains Wallops: The main campus, including the airfield, offices, labs, hangars, and standard workforce facilities—will continue to be known as NASA Wallops Flight Facility.

 The Proposal Applies Only to Wallops Island: The recommendation applies specifically to the space launch facility located on Wallops Island where rocket launches take place.

 The County Cannot Rename Federal Property: The Board of Supervisors has simply adopted a resolution to recommend a name change to federal authorities. The ultimate decision rests entirely with the federal government.

In short: Wallops will still be Wallops.

Why This Distinction Matters for Economic Growth

While Wallops supports a wide array of aviation, defense, and scientific missions, the aerospace market has become intensely competitive. Communities nationwide are spending billions to build spaceport infrastructure. Accomack County already has a world-class launch facility—we just need to make sure the world knows it.

 Clear Identity: A potential investor or employer hearing “Flight Facility” often thinks solely of aircraft. Re-branding the launch facility on the Island explicitly highlights our space-launch capabilities, putting Accomack County at the forefront of the commercial space market.

 Local Opportunity: Growing our aerospace sector brings high-paying jobs, sub-contracting opportunities for local businesses, increased demand for skilled trades, and career paths for our local youth.

Honoring an Eastern Shore Legend

The proposed name for the Wallops Island launch facility would honor Wachapreague native A. Thomas “Tom” Young, one of the most distinguished figures in American aerospace history.

Mr. Young’s career highlights include:

 NASA Leadership: Directed the Lunar Orbiter program (which chose Apollo landing sites), led the Viking Mars lander program, served as Director of NASA’s Planetary Program, and served as Director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center (during which Wallops was brought under Goddard’s umbrella in 1981).

 Industry Executive: Served as President and COO of Martin Marietta and Executive Vice President of Lockheed Martin companies with deep, historic ties to defense and aerospace operations at Wallops Island.

Looking Ahead

We respect that community members have deep sentimental ties to local landmarks. However, we believe this

proposal good for Accomack County:

Preserves the historic Wallops identity on the main facility.

Highlights our region’s high-tech space launch capabilities to prospective employers.

Honors an accomplished Eastern Shore native who helped shape America’s space program.

We encourage open dialogue, but it should begin with the facts: NASA Wallops Flight Facility remains Wallops Flight Facility. The EDA’s position is this will only enhance the standing of the launch facility and having a local name to tie to it tells generations to come that you can grow up in a little eastern shore town and have an impact on the world – maybe even things outside of it.