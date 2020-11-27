Immunization with a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is a critical component of the United States’ strategy to reduce COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalizations, and deaths and to help restore societal functioning. The goal of the U.S. government is to have enough COVID-19 vaccine for all people in the United States who wish to be vaccinated. Early in the COVID-19 Vaccination Program, there may be a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccination efforts may focus on those critical to the response, providing direct care, and maintaining societal function, as well as those at highest risk for developing severe illness from COVID-19 (CDC.gov)

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc., Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, and the Virginia Department of Health Eastern Shore Health District have been in collaboration throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership has been vital to prevent COVID-19, reduce harmful effects of the disease and treat COVID-19 patients on the Shore. We are making every effort to ensure our people here on the Shore are safe and educated, and that we communicate with the public when changes occur.

Please know we are currently planning for the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when those vaccines become available here on the Shore. This will be done in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as they are the authority on the distribution of the vaccine. We will continue to monitor and make changes as necessary when more information becomes available. Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc., Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, and the Eastern Shore Health District will continue to work together to provide the best healthcare for our citizens of the Shore.

Sincerely,

Matt Clay, CEO John Peterman, President Jon Richardson, COO

Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Eastern Shore Health District