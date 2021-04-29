April 28, 2021

To the Editor—

Every day, Riverside’s nurses are on the front line of health care, delivering high quality patient care and saving lives.

For more than a year, our nurses have been bravely providing care and comfort to all patients under the added pressure of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than ever before, we see how truly special our nursing professionals are and the vital role they play in meeting the health care needs of patients, all while dealing with extraordinarily challenging circumstances.

During National Nurses Week (May 6-12, 2021) and every day, the Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Board of Directors honors those who have been called to care for others through a career in nursing. Our thanks to them for making our Shore community safer and healthier.

With kind regards,

Robert Crockett

Board Chairman