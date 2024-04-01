Retired teacher comments on schools dismissing early for eclipse

As a retired teacher, it’s unfortunate that schools are letting students out early on April 8 instead of using the wonder of the eclipse as a teachable moment. Of course, they’ll look up at the sky when they’re away from school without the benefit of proper guidance on how to do so. They should be provided with proper safety glasses or build cardboard projectors (see link on safe viewing below). They could be taught to look at the shadows on the ground and take the most unique photos with their phones. Alas, this opportunity has not been included in any curriculum. Too bad.

See safety tips below for experiencing a full or a partial eclipse: https://www.timeanddate.com/ eclipse/eclipse-tips-safety. html.