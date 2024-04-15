Resident says Onley Onancock project should be stopped

Concerning the proposed 95 acre plan to develop over 500 new mixed use housing.

Clearly too many, too much, too fast and wrong location. This is a classic case of a low-cost development done by outsider developers, that don’t care about our communities, that will deteriorate quickly at the cost of quality of quality of life for all local residents. It’s completely out of character with the historical framework locally. Property values will drop and the rest.

Pros: very little if any. Serves the Tyson and Purdue chicken plants. This isn’t about housing for NASA, or other public claims. If it was this would be up the road closer to them and federal money would support it.

Cons: Too many

Various and sundry crime will go up

Much additional policing needed

Additional public services required

More pressure on public schools who are currently struggling.

Massive environmental impact ex: taxing on water table/aquifer, pollution ect.

Onancock, Onley, ect will be negatively impacted going forward. Wait, do it right. Save our community, contact your local reps, state and local. It’ll be too late, to act soon. Public pressure is needed now on local government/planning commission. Organize before it’s too late.

-Peyton Ford