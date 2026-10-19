Protecting Virginia’s Public Lands and Waters for Future Generations

Pictured: Congresswoman Jen Kiggans touring Cherrystone Aquafarms.

By: Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02)

From the beaches of the Eastern Shore to the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia’s public lands and waters are an important part of our way of life. They support local economies, provide opportunities to get outdoors and connect us to the history that shaped our Commonwealth and our nation.

Throughout the 119th Congress, I’ve been proud to advocate for Virginians’ access to these special places as a member of the House Committee on Natural Resources. I’ve brought Virginia’s voice to the table as we worked to pass more than 110 bills through the U.S. House of Representatives, held more than 50 hearings and heard from more than 140 Americans at hearings and field hearings across the country.

On Capitol Hill, I have worked across the aisle on legislation that addresses challenges facing our communities while ensuring Virginians can safely access and enjoy our public lands and waters for generations to come.

In June, I was proud to see my bipartisan bill, H.R. 7618, the American Battlefield Protection Program Amendments Act of 2026, pass the U.S. House of Representatives. As we continue to celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday, there has never been a more fitting time to recognize the places where America’s story was written. Virginia is home to many of these historic battlefields, which serve as a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of those who came before us. My legislation will help ensure future generations can continue to visit these places and experience our nation’s history firsthand.

I have also used my position on Committee to address challenges facing our communities here in Coastal Virginia. Lifeguard shortages on the Eastern Shore have strained local governments, raised serious public safety concerns and made it harder for families to safely enjoy our beaches. That is why I introduced H.R. 5063, the Safe Beaches, Safe Swimmer Act, to help address these shortages and ensure that our beaches and federal lands have the resources they need to maintain water safety. The bill passed the House in September.

Taking care of the public lands Americans already use is just as important as ensuring they can access them in the first place. This is why I am also a proud cosponsor of the bipartisan America the Beautiful Act, which builds on the success of the Great American Outdoors Act by addressing deferred maintenance, improving visitor experiences and supporting recreation opportunities for all Americans.

We have already seen what these investments can mean for Virginia. Great American Outdoors Act funding has invested more than $466 million toward improving more than 90 National Park sites and public lands across the Commonwealth. Continuing this work will help improve the places Virginians visit and enjoy while creating new jobs, supporting tourism and the local economies surrounding our public lands and waters.

My work on the Committee also takes me outside the halls of Congress. Earlier this year, I joined fellow Virginian and Committee Vice Chairman, Rob Wittman (R-Va.), for a visit to the Virginia Institute of Marine Science (VIMS) to learn more about the important research conducted there. VIMS is advancing cutting-edge research to advance our understanding of the challenges coastal and marine environments face. Its work also supports our economy and the communities that depend on healthy and productive waterways.

Visits like these ensure the work we do in Washington is informed by the people and institutions confronting these challenges firsthand. Whether it is making our beaches safer, improving access to our public lands, addressing maintenance needs or ensuring future generations can experience the places that tell our nation’s story, my focus is delivering on practical solutions for the Virginians I represent.

I am proud to be a voice for Coastal Virginia and our Commonwealth on the House Committee on Natural Resources. In the months ahead, I will continue working to advance these priorities and ensure Virginians can safely enjoy our public lands and waters for generations to come.