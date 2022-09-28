This responds to letters published by ES News over past several months relating to Luria’s bid for reelection. The lure of Luria, is , as she has declaimed as spokesperson/propagandist for January 6 Committee is that she is faithful to her oath of office and duties thereof. Cloaked In that costume, she asks all to believe she and the Committee are in pursuit of that fidelity. This commentary argues that Luria and the January 6 Committee have not been truthful or honest about their fidelity to oath of office and duties, And so should she be judged.

Freedom of speech and assembly is a fundamental Constitutional right which was exactly the purpose of the rally on January 6. Those assembled were protesting the unconstitutional (federal and state) activities of election officials, governors and third party interpositions including censorship by media and deep state actors in election process Of this there is an abundance of evidence.

In days preceding the rally, Speaker Pelosi and Capital police were informed by the FBI and others that certain individuals and provocateurs intended to attach to the rally and violence may occur at the Capitol. Trump offered security protection if requested, but this was declined. It is necessary to understand the President (executive branch) cannot order Nationa1 Guard or any armed force to enter the Capital or the Supreme Court unless requested. This goes to the fundamental predicate of the Constitution of separation of powers. Luria viscously attacked Trump for not doing what the Constitution prohibits him from doing when Pelosi refuses to request. Thus it is Luria and Jan 6 Com that is not faithful to oath of office and duties… not Trump.

In her oath of office Luria also promises to faithfully perform the duties of her office. Important among these is duty under Electoral Vote Count Act. This sets the protocol when electoral votes of a state(s) are contested. In brief, when a state’s electoral votes are presented to the Vice President in joint session, a representative and a senator may contest certification. This puts in motion other provisions of the Act and possibly the Presidential Succession Act and the 12th Amendment to end of decision . This is what Trump was trying to do and is testament to fidelity to his oath of office. Unfortunately, after contesting Arizona’s electoral votes certification, proceedings were interrupted by rioting, which Pelosi could have prevented by request to Trump for security.

Luria, however, fabricates a narrative that Trump summoned a mob to Washington with intent to overturn a free and fair election by violently attacking members of Congress, including murder of Vice President. Either by ignorance of or ignoring duties of her office, Luria is not faithful to her oath of office and duties.

At root to cause of discontent of those who protest the election is as Democrat party is want to say… “never let a crisis go to waste”. They simply took advantage of Covid concerns and use of mail in balloting, which was known to be most subject to fraud and abuse. Whereas the Constitution mandates state legislatures determine rules for elections, Luria has voted for disregarding the Constitution and transferring from the state legislatures to a Federal commission appointed by the President and perpetuate the abuses protested. Thus, again, Luria is not faithful to oath of office.

Luria is no more than a card carrying Biden bidding woke Democrat socialist. A vote for Luria is a vote for more of that. Res Publica.

Charles A. Landis

Onancock