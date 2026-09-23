Onancock man says Republicans are implementing good policies, encourages election support

To The Editor:

A new front has opened in the election year sign wars. It’s those bright red signs that attempt to tell, in less than 10 words, all that is wrong with Republicans.

But there’s one thing the signs don’t tell, and that is the truth.

One sign declares that Republicans do not support Rural Healthcare. But under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act the Rural Health Transformation Program was established; a $50 Billion five year program. Not a single Democrat voted for this landmark legislation.

Another accuses Republicans of economic incompetence and causing the last five recessions. That’s a bold claim considering there is no official definition of what a recession is — but if there were they would have been caused by Republicans.

So how is the economy doing under the current Republican administration?

Inflation is still a stubborn 3.4%, way down from the 9% caused by the Democrat’s mis-named Inflation Reduction Act that stoked inflation by infusing trillions in printed money into the system. Our new Fed Chairman just increased interest rates by .25% in recognition that more needs to be done.

Unemployment is at 4.1%, a level which is generally considered to be full employment.

Job creation numbers are exceeding the pundit’s estimates — last month by two and a half times. And these are good, private sector jobs that contribute to overall economic growth. In fact, almost 350,000 federal jobs, a drain on economic growth, have been eliminated in the last 20 months.

Manufacturing is returning to our shores and we are becoming a producer nation once again.

U.S. Household Income has reached a record high of $87,500 in 2026.

And, the Poverty Rate has reached a record low of 10.2%.

This is all good news but the reality is that turning around the direction of the country takes time, and there is still much to be done. It is imperative, therefore, to continue to allow our Republican administration to implement policies that have already proven to have real benefits to Americans.

On November 3rd vote Mizusawa for Senate and Kiggans for House to keep the positive momentum going.

Facts matter — despite what the yard signs say.

DON RUTHIG – Onancock