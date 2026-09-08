Onancock man encourages Shore voters to vote to restore voting rights to felons

September 8, 2026
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Letters to the Editor

As Americans, we all prize our freedoms and our rights. Just as importantly, we embrace the notion of second chances, of having the opportunity to begin again — even after we have done wrong. Maybe even especially after we’ve done wrong.

Who among us has not been grateful for the chance to start over?

We Americans are also firm believers in justice, and that includes appropriate consequences for those who’ve made poor choices. Sometimes the consequence is as (relatively) light as increased insurance rates after one too many speeding tickets. Sometimes it can be as serious as incarceration for illegal or criminal activity.

These consequences can include the loss of certain freedoms and rights, whether temporary or long- term. But once we’ve faced those consequences — once we’ve paid the price and/or done the time — we ought to have our old freedoms and rights restored. To get our lives back. To start anew.

Preston Ford in Keller

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Virginia is one of only three states that permanently ban convicted felons from ever voting again, even after their release. In Virginia, it doesn’t matter if you’ve paid your dues as a felon. When it comes to voting rights for felons, there are currently no second chances or fresh starts.

This November, Virginians can right that longstanding wrong. The ballot will include a proposed amendment to the state constitution to restore the right to vote to felons upon their release — again, after justice has been served, and when the person is simply seeking to regain his or her voice as a rightful citizen in a free society.

Do you believe in second chances? If so, please join me in voting YES on this amendment.

Parker C. Dooley, MD
Onancock VA

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