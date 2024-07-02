Nortampton Schools Superintendent celebrates year’s successes

By Dr. Lisa Martin

Top 10 Highlights of NCPS from 2023-2024 School Year

As the school year concludes, Northampton County Public Schools (NCPS) reflects on a year filled with remarkable achievements and progress. Here are the top 10 accomplishments that have continued to push excellence and innovation to our students, along with how we plan to build on these successes in the next school year.

Ride Share Program

This year, we successfully launched our Ride-Share Program, which provides a cost-effective and environmentally friendly transportation solution to those who may commute across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. This initiative focuses on recruiting and retaining instructional staff in the Hampton Roads area. This also fosters a sense of community among teachers and enhances collaboration. We aim to grow this program more in the next school year.

Successful Implementation of Mental Health Programs

Recognizing the paramount importance of mental health, NCPS has successfully implemented comprehensive programs, including counseling services and wellness activities, to support the emotional well-being of students, staff, and our parents and families. Our new partnership with ParentGuidance, through the Cook Institute has significantly enhanced our ability to provide concrete help for our families. We have also allocated funds through a school-based mental health grant, allowing us to further bolster our support for mental health programs in our middle/high school. In the upcoming year, we are committed to continuing our pursuit of mental health programs that can help accelerate our community’s well-being.

Rural Health Expansion at our Elementary Schools

This year, we continued strengthening our partnership with Eastern Shore Rural Health at Kiptopeke and Occohannock to improve student health services. With a signed parent

consent form, Students can go to the dental office at their school during the regular school day for their dental appointments, eliminating the need for parents to make an appointment or be present for a visit. Students receive convenient and accessible dental care, promoting overall well-being and academic success. Our partnership with Rural Health will continue to help students next school year, and we strive for them to be available during the whole school week, too.

Award-Winning Music and Arts Programs, Odyssey of the Mind Our music and arts programs have shone brightly, receiving state and national recognition, with students excelling in numerous competitions and showcases. Our Choral and Theater programs have been wonderfully revived, thanks to the persistent attitude of our fantastic staff and students. In our visual arts, we had a 1st place winner at the VSBA Tidewater region Spring Art Contest! Our Odyssey of the Mind teams have also earned prestige at regional, state, and worldwide competitions! One of our teams placed 22nd in the entire world! In the next school year, we are excited to continue expanding our performing arts programs and provide more student performances and exhibition opportunities, inspiring our community with their talent and dedication. Playground Projects

Along with contributions from various community organizations and through grant opportunities, we have allocated funds for new playground equipment for our elementary schools. Each school will receive new playground equipment, enhancing the outdoor play experience for our students. These improvements aim to provide safer, more engaging play spaces that promote physical activity, social interaction, and overall well-being. We plan to have them constructed and ready for use during the next school year.

Continuing Budget Improvements, Staff Recognition & Compensation With financial support from the Northampton County Board of Supervisors this year, NCPS made a significant step forward in providing more competitive salaries, aiming to attract and retain high-quality staff. The salary increase is one way we have helped our educators feel more valued and supported in their roles. In addition, we have continued our focus on celebrating and recognizing the many accomplishments of our staff, including teachers and other support staff. Next year, we plan to make additional compensation

improvements to enhance staff retention and recruitment, making NCPS the employer of choice for educators and support staff.

Community Engagement and Partnerships

NCPS has strengthened its ties with the community through various programs and partnerships. Through our partnerships with the Northampton County Education Foundation (NCEF), the Northampton County Education Association (NCEA), the Rotary Club of Cape Charles, Shore Mentors, and countless others, we have provided our students with more hands-on learning. One program we have implemented has been the All-District-Reads project, which distributes books to all K-6 students, as well as in-class activities and prizes! As a result of this program, students read more in English and Spanish! In the future, we want to continue to grow our partnerships with the Northampton community and will continue to support programs that enhance the student experience.

Excellence in Athletics

Our athletic teams achieved remarkable success, with several teams winning district and regional championships and student-athletes receiving scholarships and recognition for their outstanding performances. Some highlights have been our Middle School boys’ Basketball team winning the Division title, both of the High School varsity soccer teams making a deep run in the State Championships, and a few of our wrestlers qualifying for states! We also had both of our Next year, we plan to build on these successes and bring even more prestige to our athletic program.

STEM Expansion

This year, we have built upon our generous community donations to expand our STEM labs, specifically in the Middle School. We have provided new technology, more hands-on student activities, and an expansive curriculum with robotics, engineering, 3-D printing, and more! The STEM programs will continue to evolve, with more staff and dedicated learning spaces for students to engage with these principles.

Breaking Ground on New Middle/High School Facility

The most significant achievement of the year was the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Middle School and High School complex on March 6, 2024. This momentous event marked the beginning of a transformative project that promises to provide state-of-the-art

facilities for our students. The new complex, designed by Woolpert, Inc. and constructed by M.B. Kahn Construction Company, Inc., will enhance the educational experience for future generations. As construction progresses, we will keep the Northampton community informed about the status of this exciting project.

Reflecting on these accomplishments, we thank our dedicated staff, supportive community, and hardworking students. These achievements reflect the collaborative efforts of everyone involved in making NCPS a place of excellence and continuous growth. We eagerly anticipate building on this success in the coming school year. Have a beautiful summer, and we will see you in August!