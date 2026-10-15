No Kings? Vote Mizusawa

Dear Editor,

Senator Mark Warner has represented Virginia for 17 years. Add another 6 years and Warner will have reigned for about the same average number of years as a British Kings and Queens (24.6).

In that time, the costs Virginians face have risen, not fallen. The national debt stood near $10 trillion when he took office in 2009; it now exceeds $40 trillion. He voted for the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the 2021 American Rescue Plan, and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act—multi-trillion-dollar packages that contributed to the highest inflation in four decades and left households paying more for groceries, housing, and everyday necessities. During the time, the policies he supported led to lock downs of churches, schools, restaurants, and gyms.

On his watch, Northern Virginia became the world’s largest data-center market. Those facilities have driven explosive growth in electricity demand. Dominion Energy residential customers faced a base-rate increase of $11.24 per month in 2026, with further increases ahead. Analyses show typical household bills have risen roughly 38 percent since 2022. While regulators have created new large-load rate classes intended to shift some costs, the sheer scale of data-center demand continues to pressure the grid, raise capacity prices in the PJM market, and push rates higher for families across the Commonwealth.

Housing remains out of reach for too many. Virginia’s median home price sits near $449,000, and with 30-year mortgage rates around 7.4 percent, estimated monthly payments on a typical home have climbed nearly 17 percent in a single year. The state faces a shortfall of roughly 300,000 affordable homes.

Meanwhile, he supported between 2022 and 2024 about $174 to $175 billion in appropriations for Ukraine and authorized $40 billion WEEKLY in aid to the Taliban.

Warner and his colleagues have repeatedly promised that additional spending would lower costs and improve affordability. Seventeen years of results show the opposite: higher prices, heavier debt, rising electric bills driven by data-center growth, and housing that remains unaffordable for working families.

Promises are not results. This November, Virginians have the chance to decide that his time is up.

Bert Mizusawa for US Senate.

Joseph Devaney – Onancock, VA