By Charles Landis

“If liberty means anything, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear… ” -George Orwell

There is much said about misinformation, censorship, and propaganda. This, however, has been part of the public discourse since the founding. The most corrupt and dishonest misinformation has been the received narrative about the Civil War and the Confederacy. Victors write the history, but, to paraphrase President Washington, truth will ultimately prevail when brought to light. The received narrative asserts that the War between the states was all about slavery, it was necessary because Southern states unconstitutionally and illegitimately seceded from the Union, and it began with South Carolina firing the first shot at Fort Sumpter at Charleston Harbor.

When one considers the great loss of blood and treasure, as well the enduring legacies for race relations and the leviathan governance in the imperial city (Washington), it is long past time to address the myths. The enduring questions are: How did Lincoln, elected with only 39% of popular vote and none in the Southern states, assume the powers of a constitutional dictator and irrevocably change the Constitution by force? when Lincoln and Jefferson Davis had the same white supremist views and the only distinction was Davis thought the negro had to be held in bondage and Lincoln believed negroes could not live with whites and must be deported? How did we “progress” from Lincoln establishing the income tax to an IRS collection agency larger than the Pentagon? To answer these and many other questions it is necessary to examine the myths.

In final analysis, the War was about fundamental differences between Lincoln and the seceding Southern Confederates in meaning and interpretation of the Declaration of Independence and the 1787 Constitution. The Declaration established three founding principles: 1) there are “inalienable rights of life, liberty and pursuit of happiness and these truths are self evident, 2) “to secure these rights, government is instituted, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed”, 3) “whenever any government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or abolish it and establish new government”. This is why the Southern states seceded.

In 1861, Lincoln rejected saying the cause of the War was slavery. He repeatedly said slavery was not cause. It was not until December 1864, nomination to second term, and inclusion in Republican platform that slavery was said to be the cause. As with Emancipation Proclamation the reason was military necessity not moral persuasion.

It is a myth that secession is a Southern thing when in fact the origins are in New England, more than 5 decades before the Southern secession. Secession was threatened over embargoes (under Jefferson and Madison) which were injurious to their mercantile interests and they largely ignored (nullified). In War of 1812 they withheld their militias except for their defense and continued to trade with the enemy, effectively seceding, They threatened to secede over the Louisiana Purchase with objection to inclusion of Spanish, French, negroes, and indentured English; all of whom they feared would corrupt the purity of the blood of the Puritans.

In addition, Jefferson and Madison, principal authors of Declaration and Constitution respectively, opined in Kentucky and Virginia Resolutions that secession and nullification were legitimate. Note. Madison used word interposition.

Irrespective of issue of legitimacy, prior to Lincoln, no one thought a state(s) cold not secede. Indeed, if any of ratifiers of Constitution thought the central government could invade a state with total war against combatants and non-combatants in order to force obedience to the central authority, no state would ratify and there would be no Union.

Lincoln interpreted the Constitution of 1787 as based upon compromises which he had sworn to “preserve, protect, and defend”. He then proceeded to violate the first, second, fourth, ninth and tenth amendments; and most, egregiously, habeas corpus for duration of the War. He said the seceding states were in rebellion and not a war. A war required him to get approval from Congress, but the Constitution did authorize action against rebellion by Lincoln as Commander in chief.

Lincoln said it was his duty as commander in chief to crush the rebellion by any and all means necessary… which he did. It is a myth to say South Carolina started the War by firing on Fort Sumpter. Prior to this, Lincoln said he would not let the Southern states secede because the Union had far superior resources and would coerce them. In his first inaugural address, he said it was his duty to enforce the collection of duties on tariffs which was purpose of Fort Sumpter. He then sent 3 troop ships with 500 soldiers and 2 supply ships to reinforce force Fort Sumpter and blockade Charleston Harbor. An act of war before the first shot fired.

There are many other myths but inclusion here limits. Suffice to say, in addition to misinformation etc., much primary source information that would contradict or qualify the prevailing narrative is neglected or omitted. I am fortunate to have been retired for over 30 years which, together with being an 18th century liberal, I have had the time, interest, and patience to help “the truth to ultimately prevail and to bring to light”.. the misinformation.

When Virginia ratified the Constitution, it was specifically stipulated that they would reassume powers delegated to the Union central authority if in Virginia’s sole judgment there was cause. 85% of Southern soldiers did not own slaves; they fought because their homeland was invaded. Their homes were being burned, crops and livestock destroyed, and families were left destitute. It is for these reasons, soldiers memorials were constructed. The Eastern shore boasts a dozen historical associations. It is a curious thing that they remain silent when memorials are taken down and vandalized. Beautiful historical homes are celebrated with tours and docents ooze about the expensive furnishings but do not celebrate the skill and craftsmanship of the slaves who built them.

Mainstream media is largely a wasteland of misinformation and censorship of anything that contradicts the received narratives and myths about the Civil War and the Confederacy.

Perhaps, those who have great animus and are offended by all things Confederate would change their minds if they knew the whole story.

Charles A. Landis. Res Publica. Ex Fide Fortis.